Líderes locales prometen traer a casa sanos y salvos a floridanos atrapados en Perú

“We’re stranded here and we need help.” NEW: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Captain Brian Vega says he’s stranded along with dozens of other U.S. citizens in a town near #MachuPicchu amidst escalating political unrest in #Peru. More: https://t.co/E0LYg2lgMF #StrandedinPeru pic.twitter.com/sZwA6iNwb7