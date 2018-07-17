Nicaraguan forces attack protesters in rebel city of Masaya

Protesters shared this image Tuesday saying protesters had kidnapped this man as proof that there was international intervention in Nicaragua.

MANAGUA, Nicaragua - Archbishop Silvio Baez said Tuesday the paramilitary was attacking protesters in the suburb of Monimbo in the western city of Masaya, Nicaragua.

The indigenous population that lives in the neighborhood has fiercely opposed President Daniel Ortega and his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo's measures.

"The bullets are reaching the Maria Magdalena parish church where the priest is sheltered," Baez wrote.

Nicaraguan reporters warned Tuesday that there were some 1,500 armed men -- some who were police officers working with paramilitary -- in the city streets. They were blocking roads and were not allowing anyone to leave the city or access health care, protesters said on Whats App and Twitter.

Human rights activist Vilma Núñez, the president of the Centro Nicaraguence de Derechos Humanos, said Tuesday afternoon that what police officers and paramilitary were doing in Monimbo was criminal.

Human rights activists in Nicaragua warned Ramon Avellan, the chief of police in Masaya, announced that he was following orders from Ortega and the vice president to clean the streets from protesters.

"We are going to comply at whatever cost," Avellan told reporters.

Protesters were using the #SOSNicaragua, #SOSMasaya and #SOSMonimbo hashtags to report there were people wounded who didn't have access to medical attention.

Users were also sharing pictures of residents who they claim were arrested. The list included Oscar Gaitan, Alejandro Espinoza Briceño and his brother, Roger Espinoza Briceño and Moises Rodriguez.

The protesters also reported an armed group broke into the San Juan Bautista church, in Masaya, and vandalized sacred communion objects.

It wasn't the first time Ortega supporters attacked a church. Rev. Erick Alvarado Cole, a member of the clergy in charge of the Jesús de la Divina Misericordia parish in Managua said he remained inside the church with dozens of student protesters who sought shelter there. He tweeted Saturday when Gerald Vasquez was shot in the head in the church.

"We strongly urge President Ortega not to attack Masaya," Francisco Palmieri, the U.S. principal deputy assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs, wrote on Twitter.

Videos shared on social media (Graphic Content)

Un preludio de quema de la Iglesia San Juan Bautista!! Como dijo Don Enrique Bolaños hoy, este tipo de acciones muestra lo desesperado que #OrtegaMurillo están. #SOSNICARAGUA #alertaroja #SOSMasaya pic.twitter.com/Z8phLU3fpj — MIGNONE (@MIGNONE) July 17, 2018

Asi vinieron a la iglesia San Juan a atacarla pero algunas personas salieron a defender a la iglesia en Masaya!! #SOSNicaragua #SOSMasaya pic.twitter.com/FRSW63L6I5 — Sil Gutiérrez (@Sildb87) July 17, 2018

Paramilitares celebran disparando y gritando que "Viva el Comandante Daniel Ortega". También gritan que viva el FSLN y los cachorros (ejercito de los 80).

Estos paramilitares no andan uniforme de policía. Tampoco del ejercito.#SOSNicaragua@CIDH @ONU_es pic.twitter.com/CzeE975VzY — Bacanalnica.com (@Bacanalnica) July 17, 2018

La paz según el cinismo del régimen de Daniel Ortega. Atacan ciudades con violencia pero se hacen llamar libertadores. Monimbó ha sido golpeado con furia, con el resentimiento de Avellan que no pudo por si solo quebrar el barrio #SOSNicaragua. pic.twitter.com/myMu1D38Ee — Wilfredo Miranda (@PiruloAr) July 17, 2018

Profanacion, irrespeto, violencia sangrienta a la Casa de Dios de la Parroquia Jesus de la Divina Misericordia #Managua. Policias y parapolicias los autores de esa violencia segun sacerdotes de la parroquia y la nisma Arquidiocesis. @laprensa pic.twitter.com/31YeMtqavv — Emiliano Chamorro Mendieta (@EmilianoCHM69) July 14, 2018

THIS IS HAPPENING NOW: Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is DELIBERATELY MASSACRING the people of Masaya, Nicaragua. THE WORLD IS WATCHING, ORTEGA! ¡Que Daniel Ortega detenga la masacre! #SOSNicargua #SOSMasaya pic.twitter.com/zNyuy3dNC9 — Alex Lobo (@GeekLawGrad) July 17, 2018

Continúa la represión en Masaya, el pueblo valiente nos envía pruebas contundentes de quiénes son los verdaderos terroristas, las fuerzas del estado criminal de Ortega-Murillo están firmando su condena ante los ojos del mundo.#SOSMasaya #SOSMonimbo pic.twitter.com/hDxRWSQfWM — Vicente Castellón (@VcenteCastellon) July 17, 2018

