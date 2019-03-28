14-year-old makes $200,000 playing Fortnite video game

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. - Why should parents wait until their children become doctors or lawyers to make the big bucks, when they can start raking in the cash right now?

A 14-year-old boy named Griffin Spikoski is like most kids in that he spends a great deal of his time playing video games. The difference is that Griffin has already made about $200,000 doing it.

Spikoski of Smithtown, N.Y. is a professional athlete who plays the game Fortnite about eight hours during the week and 18 hours on the weekends, WABC reports.

"It's kind of like my job," said Spikoski.

Instead of actually going to school, Spikoski takes online classes for high school.

The teen gets his money from subscribers and advertisers on his YouTube channel. Spikoski already has one million subscribers to the online channel.

"We try to keep him humble about it," his dad Chris Spikoski said. "We try to find the right balance between his school work and just keeping his priorities straight."

While unsure what he'll do with all his money, Spikoski says he may save it in case video game playing doesn't work out as a career.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.