Family offering $53,000 for nanny willing to dress up like Disney princess

HERTFORDSHIRE, England - If you've always dreamed of being a princess and getting paid for it, a family in search of a nanny could be your ticket to royalty.

A British mother and father are looking for someone to watch over their twin 5-year-old girls for $53,000 a year.

But there's a catch.

The nanny must always be dressed as a Disney princess. You know, like all... the... time.

Whoever is chosen must dress as a famous Disney princess when picking up the twins from school, when cooking dinner and singing and baking and when putting the girls to bed, Insider reports.

The couple hopes to teach their twins about strong female role models and to "instill important values such as determination, fearlessness, and compassion."

"Like most 5-year-olds, our girls are obsessed with Disney and we feel this would be the best way to communicate some important values," the mother wrote.

Along with the salary, the parents say they'll also cover the cost of the costumes, because a princess can't be expected to always pay for her own clothes.

