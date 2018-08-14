Man chooses crop circle stunt for engagement proposal

MIAMI - Anisha Seth loves science fiction and finds crop circle formations on flattened crops intriguing. This is why Varun Bhanot knew there was no other way to propose.

Bhanot found a farmer near the Lovell Telescope, at the Jodrell Bank Observatory in England and took Seth, 28, on a helicopter ride.

Bhanot proposed during the helicopter ride over the countryside and shared a video by Salshan Cinematography on Facebook. She said, "yes."

Google Digital News' SWNS initiative found the story and The New York Post shared it on Tuesday.

