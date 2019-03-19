Mother finds comfort in baby girl of officer killed in wrong-way crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - It has been a month since Sgt. Steven Greco died in a car crash. His wife, Phoebe Greco, is heartbroken. While holding their 10-day-old daughter Gianna, she said she decided her middle name would be Steven to honor his memory.

Phoebe Greco said Gianna -- who was born three weeks after her father’s death -- was helping her to get through this difficult time. She said she met the love of her life a decade ago in New Jersey. They wed six months later.

"She gave me all of the courage to go through all of this," the widow said. "It's hard. I have to hold her all day long because she keeps me calm."

Sgt. Steven Greco's dream of becoming a police officer became a reality about 10 months ago. He followed in his brother's footsteps.

"One of my proud moments that I shared with my brother is when i pinned the Miccosukee badge on his shoulder," Broward Sheriff's Office deputy Sal Greco said.

He would die months later. During the early morning hours of Feb. 16 Sgt. Steven Greco was heading home to his pregnant wife. He was driving on Interstate 75 near U.S. 27 when a wrong-way driver struck him.

Authorities later identified him as 32-year-old Curtis Woolwine, who died at the scene. Doctors at Broward Health Medical Center pronounced Greco dead.

Friends of the family set up a GoFund me account to benefit Greco's daughter Gianna.

