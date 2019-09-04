Share your adoption story with Local 10

MIAMI - A few months ago, my family and I took part in an emotional reunion with the woman who gave me life, a woman I had not seen since she gave me up for adoption after my birth.

I was lucky enough to be able to share the incredible moments of that reunion with friends, family and all those who watch Local 10.

Now, we're reaching out to you and asking to hear your adoption stories. Not all stories are alike, but with your permission, we'd like to share them with the rest of South Florida in a new segment we're calling "My Adoption Story."

Who knows, maybe it will help spur others to share their stories as well.

