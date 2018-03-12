South Florida cities fail to crack Top 140 'Cities to Raise a Family'

MIAMI - South Florida may have a lot to offer in terms of weather and activities, but it may not be the best place to raise a family.

In the new Niche.com rankings of the top U.S. cities to raise a family, no South Florida city made the top of the list... or even the top 140.

Based on several factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime & safety and housing, the rankings methodology takes in numerous key factors to determine the best cities to raise a family.

Unfortunately, South Florida didn't fare very well.

At No. 145 out of 166, Fort Lauderdale was the only ranked city from Miami-Dade, Broward or Monroe counties.

Fort Lauderdale received an overall A- grade, but did poorly in housing (C-), crime & safety (C), cost of living (C) and jobs (C+).

Miami and Pompano Beach were unranked, but made a list of also-rans.

Here are the Top 10 Cities (plus Florida cities) to raise a family according to Niche.com:

1. Naperville, Illinois

2. The Woodlands, Texas

3. Plano Texas

4. Ann Arbor, Michigan

5. Arlington, Virginia

6. Overland Park, Kansas

7. Columbia, Maryland

8. Richardson, Texas

9. Cambridge, Massachusetts

10. Berkeley, California

54. Gainesville

61. Palm Bay

62. Tallahassee

64. Tampa

82. Orlando

90. Cape Coral

104. St. Petersburg

123. Clearwater

126. Lakeland

145. Fort Lauderdale

154. Jacksonville

165. Port St. Lucie

