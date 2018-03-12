Family

South Florida cities fail to crack Top 140 'Cities to Raise a Family'

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer
MIAMI - South Florida may have a lot to offer in terms of weather and activities, but it may not be the best place to raise a family.

In the new Niche.com rankings of the top U.S. cities to raise a family, no South Florida city made the top of the list... or even the top 140.

Based on several factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime & safety and housing, the rankings methodology takes in numerous key factors to determine the best cities to raise a family.

Unfortunately, South Florida didn't fare very well.

At No. 145 out of 166, Fort Lauderdale was the only ranked city from Miami-Dade, Broward or Monroe counties. 

Fort Lauderdale received an overall A- grade, but did poorly in housing (C-), crime & safety (C), cost of living (C) and jobs (C+).

Miami and Pompano Beach were unranked, but made a list of also-rans.

Here are the Top 10 Cities (plus Florida cities) to raise a family according to Niche.com:

  • 1. Naperville, Illinois
  • 2. The Woodlands, Texas
  • 3. Plano Texas
  • 4. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • 5. Arlington, Virginia
  • 6. Overland Park, Kansas
  • 7. Columbia, Maryland
  • 8. Richardson, Texas
  • 9. Cambridge, Massachusetts
  • 10. Berkeley, California
  • 54. Gainesville
  • 61. Palm Bay
  • 62. Tallahassee
  • 64. Tampa
  • 82. Orlando
  • 90. Cape Coral
  • 104. St. Petersburg
  • 123. Clearwater
  • 126. Lakeland
  • 145. Fort Lauderdale
  • 154. Jacksonville
  • 165. Port St. Lucie

 

