It’s hard to agree on anything these days, which will surely make sitting around the Thanksgiving table with your extended relatives who have different opinions than you rather difficult.

It’s natural to want to talk about President Donald Trump and the ongoing impeachment investigation as it’s been dominating national news headlines. With Trump’s constant Twitter feed and a 24/7 news cycle, it’s hard to escape talking about him.

If you want to have a World War III showdown at the Thanksgiving table this year, then by all means, do so. There’s nothing wrong with a healthy debate.

But if you’re trying to keep it kumbaya this year, here are some helpful topics for you and your family to discuss that won’t cause a major meltdown.

Lizzo

How can anyone fight over Lizzo? Her songs are amazing, she’s all about positivity and she always makes you feel good about yourself. It doesn’t matter if you’re listening to her music or watching her do a funny TV interview, Lizzo just radiates positivity and it’s a glorious thing to see.

Just keep “Good as Hell” on in the background during dinner on a constant loop and we guarantee the whole family will stay happy.

(Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Disney+

Since most people were raised on Disney movies, it would be impossible not to find anything to discuss when it comes to the new streaming service, Disney+.

Since there are hundreds of movies, maybe talk about which flick you and the family will watch once the meal is over.

(AP Photo/John Raoux.)

Baby Yoda

Speaking of Disney+, everyone is freaking out about the breakout star of the streaming service’s new “Star Wars” TV show: Baby Yoda. The mini version of one of cinema’s most beloved characters popped up at the end of the first episode of “The Mandalorian” and people on the internet cannot get enough. Just look how cute it is! How can anyone argue over this little guy? The answer is, you can’t.

Popeyes vs. Chick-fil-a

If your family is in the spirit to argue but you don’t want the conversation to focus on politics, try bringing up the new chicken sandwich from Popeyes. The fast food chain took the culinary world by storm a couple months ago when it unleashed a chicken sandwich that rivals the sandwiches at Chick-fil-a.

It has caused a national debate on who has the better chicken sandwich. We’re sure your relatives will just love debating this topic.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton represents everything that is good in this world and she should always be celebrated. She can bring people together who may not see eye-to-eye, all through the power of music. Plus, she’s just so dang charming! Dolly has a new Netflix series out called “Heartstrings” and it’s wonderful. Your family will love talking about the queen of country.

Cybertruck

Is this the coolest car ever designed? It could be, and that’s exactly why you should bring this up as a topic at Thanksgiving. Tesla’s new car basically looks like a Transformer before it starts fighting crime, and it probably costs more than we can even imagine, but at least it’s fun to look at!

Last season of ‘Game of Thrones’

You were living under a rock if you didn’t watch the last season of “Game of Thrones” earlier this year.

In case you didn’t know, fans pretty much hated it and have been asking for a redo ever since. There’s a high chance that some of your distant relatives watched the last season of the show, so what better icebreaker than to discuss how everyone felt about the ending? While this could turn into a heated debate (spoiler alert: anyone who thinks Bran deserved to be king is out of his mind), but it beats arguing over Trump’s tweets.

HBO.

The Royal Family

The best way to avoid talking about any current American political scandals is to talk about a different country’s political scandals, right? Thank goodness for the Royal Family, because they’re never shy of scandals. The tabloids are obsessed with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and how could you not want to talk about that awkward Prince Andrew interview? Bonus points if anyone at the table is currently watching the newest season of “The Crown,” too.

(Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Frozen 2”

It’s the sequel that every child under the age of 10 has been waiting for. The adults at the table might not have much to say about “Frozen 2," but this is a great topic if you’re looking to include the kids. What 8-year-old wouldn’t love rambling on about how they want to be Elsa when they grow up to a room full of adults?

(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Instant Pot

If you weren’t cooking in an Instant Pot this year, were you even cooking at all? Share recipes, trade tips and have fun talking about this year’s hottest kitchen gadget with your family. It’s almost 2020 and pressure cooking is here to stay.