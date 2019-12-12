15 Christmas cookie recipes to make for your next cookie swap

If you’ve ever been to a holiday cookie swap, then you know just how intense and daunting they can be.

People tend to bring their A game to the swap, so the pressure to impress your friends with the perfect cookie is insurmountable.

But don’t worry, dear reader, because we scoured the internet for the most delicious, chewy and Instagram-worthy Christmas cookie recipes.

Use any of these, and we guarantee you will be the talk of the town.

Happy baking!

Candy canes are one of the best parts about Christmas, so it makes sense to turn them into a delicious cookie. Get the recipe here.

Gingerbread is another one of those flavors that pairs perfectly with the holiday season. The white chocolate filling in these cookies looks like a lovely bonus, too. Get the recipe here.

Santa may be delivering presents on Christmas Eve, but we all know he’s really in it for the cookies. This recipe has everything in it, so you’re getting sweet, salty, crunchy and gooey. Count us in. Get the recipe here.

If you’ve never had cranberry and orange together, you are truly missing out. This will be a hit at the cookie swap. Get the recipe here.

Peanut butter cups are undeniably one of the best things ever, so why not turn them into a cookie? You can’t go wrong with peanut better and chocolate, right? Get the recipe here.

If your cookie swap allows for non-traditional baked goods, then you’ll want to make these delicious rum balls. Get the recipe here.

These cookies may not pack a ton of flavor, but visually, they are stunning. We’ll give you a little tip, too: the stained glass is just Jolly Ranchers. We love the star shape, but you can shape them into whatever you want. Get the recipe here.

Chocolate chip cookies are already incredible, but add some boozy Bailey’s Irish Cream and you’re in cookie heaven. Just look at how gooey those cookies are! Get the recipe here.

If you’ve never had a snickerdoodle, you are missing out on one of the greatest joys in life. It’s like a basic sugar cookie with the flavor cranked up to a 10. Get the recipe here.

One look at these cookies and you just know they’re ready for a Christmas party. You can’t beat a festive Christmas cookie during the holidays. Get the recipe here.

If you love eggnog around the holidays, then this cookie is for you. It will be nice and chewy with all that eggnog flavor you love. Get the recipe here.

This cookie might be a blast from the past, but nothing says Christmas more than a Spritz cookie. This homemade version is going to be better than any store-bought cookie you’ve had in the past. Get the recipe here.

We all love peppermint during the holidays, but adding chocolate to the recipe? Now it’s the greatest cookie you may ever taste. Plus, how modern and sleek is the design? Get the recipe here.

If you love the rich flavor of red velvet, you will fall head over heels for this festive treat. We love how irregular this cookie looks. It really give it that homemade feeling, don’t you think? Get the recipe here.

The holidays are not complete without making a ton of classic sugar cookies, so we felt like we had to share a recipe for you to use, including a decadent icing. Get the recipe here.

Tell us what your favorite cookie recipe is in the comments below. Happy holidays!