New American spot, iBurger, offers hearty sandwiches and more in Miami

A new New American spot, offering burgers and barbecue, has debuted in the neighborhood. Called iBurger, the fresh arrival is located at 275 N.E. 18th St.

IBurger offers 16 different "Whit Your Hand" options like the Euro burger, made with an 8-ounce 1855 black Angus beef (brie cheese, prosciutto, arugula and truffle mayo) and the Go Green Burger, a chipotle black bean pattie (it's topped with portobello, avocado, vegan mayo, lettuce, tomato and onions). (See the full menu.)

With a five-star rating out of one review on Yelp so far, iBurger is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Kerri M. shared, “Definitely check this place out. Great burger and a killer steak salad. Service was great.”

iBurger is now open at 275 N.E. 18th St.., so stop in to try it for yourself.

