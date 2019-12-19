New art gallery Museum Of Graffiti now open

A new art gallery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 299 N.W. 25th St., the new addition is called Museum of Graffiti.

Museum of Graffiti—the first in the world dedicated to graffiti art and history—features 11 exterior murals by artists that include Ghost, Doves, Rambo and more. The indoor gallery celebrates graffiti's 50-year history beginning in the 60s and 70s when thousands of young artists "transformed walls in our public spaces into vibrant masterpieces," notes the museum's website.

The new art gallery has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Carolina B., who reviewed the new spot on Dec. 16, wrote, "Wow! this is a Miami must! I learned so much about graffiti as a movement and the artwork was insanely good. Like every good museum, the gift shop was incredible."

Yelper Allison F. added, “The perfect mix of art and history. Puts all the art in the neighborhood into context.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Museum of Graffiti is open from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)

