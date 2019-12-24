Boy, 6, hails Miami doctor as ‘hero’ for saving mom

When his teacher asked him to name a hero, 6-year-old Connor could have chosen Spider-Man, Batman or Superman. Instead, he chose Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida Dr. Michael Chuong.

“He saved my mom’s life ... helps people with cancer,” Connor wrote on a form his teacher provided and made it to the hands of Baptist Health South Florida executives.

Connor’s mother was diagnosed with anal cancer. The radiation oncologist, who specializes in the treatment of gastrointestinal and head and neck cancers, was also the subject of Connor’s arts-and-crafts project.

On Tuesday, the hospital allowed reporters to witness Connor’s Christmas Eve meeting with Chuong.

“I am glad to say all her scans are negative,” Chuong said, adding that Connor’s mother benefited from cancer-killing proton radiation therapy technology, which due to its pencil-beam precision causes fewer side effects than traditional X-rays.

Chuong is the director of the Miami Cancer Institute’s Proton Center. He is a graduate of Brandeis University and the University of South Florida and an assistant professor at Florida International University.

“What a great job I have,” Chuong wrote on Twitter.