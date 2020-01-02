Celebrity chef spot, Balloo Restaurant, brings Asian Fusion, Caribbean fare and more

Hungry? A new neighborhood Caribbean spot has you covered. The fresh addition to Downtown, called Balloo Restaurant, is located at 19 S.E. Second Ave., Suite 4.

According to the business's Facebook page, it offers "modern home cooking by award winning celebrity chef Timon Balloo with a focus on his Chinese, Indian and Trinidadian heritage."

Expect an intimate setting, tropical vibes and family-like hospitality, according to Yelpers. The menu rotates often based on season and chef preferences; current dishes pack plenty of spice like the roasted curry calabaza (pumpkin) with labne (yogurt cheese) and fried curry leaves and the Trini spiced oxtail with pigeon peas, rice and a tomato avocado salad. Complement your meal with Jamaican beer or Thai style michelada.

With a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.

Deby V., who reviewed this new spot on Dec. 1, wrote, "The best plate was the curry goat. Never had curry goat before, but all I know is that I only want to get goat from Balloo from now on!"

Yelper Nabile R. added, “We chose the pickled cucumber, roasted curry calabazza (pumpkin), burnt cabbage, filipino spam fried rice, choka and the oxtail. Every plate was refreshing—filled with flavors, spices and so much detail!”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Balloo Restaurant is open from 6 p.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

