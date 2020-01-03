Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $3,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

180 N.E. 29th St.

Listed at $3,120/month, this 1,109-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 180 N.E. 29th St.

The unit has a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.



Southeast Third Street (Downtown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at Southeast Third Street. It's listed for $3,135/month for its 1,324 square feet.

The apartment offers a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.



455 N.E. 24th St.

Then, here's a 1,245-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 455 N.E. 24th St. that's going for $3,145/month.

The unit includes a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a gym and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.



2780 S.W. 33rd Ave. (Coral Way)

Next, check out this 2,200-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse that's located at 2780 S.W. 33rd Ave. It's listed for $3,150/month.

The building features garage parking. The townhouse also comes with central heating and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.



5375 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Finally, located at 5375 N.W. Seventh St., here's a 1,140-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $3,160/month.

In the residence, expect to see a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and a roof deck. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.



