Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $2,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

150 S.E. Third Ave. (Downtown)

Listed at $2,105/month, this 1,152-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 150 S.E. Third Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate central heating. Building amenities include on-site laundry and an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

180 N.E. 29th St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 180 N.E. 29th St. It's also listed for $2,105/month for its 731 square feet.

Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5375 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Here's an 825-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 5375 N.W. Seventh St. that's going for $2,120/month.

In the residence, expect to find a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include a gym and a roof deck. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

80 S.W. Eighth St. (Brickell)

Next, check out this 614-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 80 S.W. Eighth St. It's listed for $2,135/month.

The building offers secured entry and a gym. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2425 S.W. 27th Ave. (Coral Way)

Here's a 1,241-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 2425 S.W. 27th Ave. that's going for $2,150/month.

The building features assigned parking. You can also expect to see in-unit laundry, central heating, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.