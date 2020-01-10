New iPhone owners: Apple wants your pictures for new photo challenge

On the rare chance that you haven’t heard about the iPhone 11, it shot out the retail gate recently with some pretty big hype about its camera features.

Apple is now asking all iPhone 11 users to get in on its night mode photo challenge using those cameras — and the winner could be featured in some pretty cool places.

A panel of four judges will evaluate all the submissions, and five winners will be celebrated in not only a gallery on apple.com, Apple Newsroom and Apple Instagram, but possibly in digital campaigns, on billboards, in a third-party photo exhibition and, of course, Apple stores.

Here’s what they’re requesting: Share your impressive night mode images captured with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max on Instagram and Twitter by using #ShotoniPhone and #NightmodeChallenge. Be sure to note which model you captured your images with.

Not on Instagram or Twitter? There are alternate ways to submit your photos, including emailing them to shotoniphone@apple.com. The photo should be in its highest resolution and the file should be formatted firstname_lastname_nightmode_iPhonemodel. Weibo users can get in on the action by using #ShotoniPhone# and #NightmodeChallenge#.

Here’s a pretty awesome detail: the photos can even be edited. They can be edited through Apple’s editing tools in the Photos app or with third-party software.

Apple is already taking submissions, but the last photos will be accepted at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Anyone participating must be 18 years or older.

Happy snapping!

