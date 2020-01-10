Taco Bell Cantina serves up more than gorditas at Fort Lauderdale’s Beach Place

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – We’ve all been there.

It’s late, you’re coming back from a night out, and you want something quick to eat. You pull up Taco Bell, order your favorite value meal(can never go wrong with the cheesy gordita crunch), scarf it down on the way home, and go to bed happy.

But, what if your night out was actually at a T Bell?

That is what Taco Bell is doing at their new Taco Bell Cantina at Fort Fort Lauderdale’s Beach Place. It’s the first state-of-the-art Taco Bell party place in South Florida. The cantina has a modern, party-like atmosphere that overlooks the ocean on A1A.

The food menu is the same, but the drink menu is what makes this Taco Bell stand out. Vodka, rum, and tequila-infused frozen margaritas, as well as beers on tap pair perfectly with your taco platter.

And don’t worry if you just want your late-night T Bell fix. Taco Bell Cantina is open until 2 a.m.