An MDT Metrobus gets a paint job by graffiti artist

MIAMI, Fla. – It's a graffiti artist's dream.

Paint a county bus without getting into trouble with the cops.

Local artist David Anasagasti aka Ahol Sniffs Glue, got to do just that. He collaborated with Miami-Dade's Department of Transportation and Public Works to paint his signature droopy eye artwork all over a Metrobus. It was all done to merge art with public transit. The live painting comes just in time for Miami Art Week.

Keep an “eye” out for this Metrobus on the streets of Miami-Dade County.