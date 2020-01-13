Candytopia is a sweet time for the whole family

AVENTURA, Fla. – Are you looking for a cavity over the holiday?

Candytopia is a kid-friendly, interactive candy wonderland.

The candy pop-up playground features larger-than-life candy installations. From candy pigs farting confetti, to sculptures of dragons and sphinxes, to a pool filled with fake marshmallows, Candytopia’s dozen unique rooms have something for the selfie-lover in you.

Candytopia is located at the Aventura Mall and runs now through February 29th, 2020.

