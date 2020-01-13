Candytopia is a sweet time for the whole family
The tasty pop-up event in Aventura is a candy lovers dream!
AVENTURA, Fla. – Are you looking for a cavity over the holiday?
Candytopia is a kid-friendly, interactive candy wonderland.
The candy pop-up playground features larger-than-life candy installations. From candy pigs farting confetti, to sculptures of dragons and sphinxes, to a pool filled with fake marshmallows, Candytopia’s dozen unique rooms have something for the selfie-lover in you.
Candytopia is located at the Aventura Mall and runs now through February 29th, 2020.
Get tickets to Candytopia here.
