Get a behind-the-scenes look at Jurassic World Live Tour

MIAMI, Fla. – Experience the prehistoric reptiles of Jurassic Park like never before.

Jurassic World Live Tour immerses you in the world of Jurassic Park. Become a part of the adventure as you join a team of scientists in unraveling a corrupt plan to save an all-new dinosaur from a terrible fate and engage with some of the most iconic dinosaurs, including Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty T-rex!

Local 10 goes behind-the-scenes to show you how the dinosaurs are made, the training and audition process, and all that goes into the thrilling live-action show.

Jurassic World Live Tour will visit South Florida when it comes to the AmericanAirlines Arena from January 9-12 and the BB&T Center from January 23-26.