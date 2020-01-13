Go treasure hunting at South Florida liquidation store

MARGATE, Fla. – We've all seen those viral Black Friday videos.

Herds of shoppers running into a store, trampling one another to get a good deal. That's kind of what Off the Truck Liquidators resembles on Friday mornings.

The liquidation store, in a rundown strip mall in Margate, is a hidden gem. Inside, you'll find rows and rows of cardboard boxes filled to the brim with merchandise.

For those who may not know, a liquidation retailer buys supplies of overstocked merchandise from all major retailers and sells them at a discount. What makes Off the Truck Liquidators different from other liquidators is; instead of selling pallets of items which most liquidators do, they sell individual items to the public. Customers here can sift through the boxes and find unique things; some items may be being worth thousands.

"We have electronics, toys; you name it. A to Z. I had a customer come in a found a beanie baby that's worth $2,500-$3,000, and he got it for $2," says Off the Truck Liquidators owner, Michael Elmudesi.

On Friday's (their big day when they've restocked the whole store) everything costs $6. The same goes for Saturday. On Sunday, everything costs $4. Monday $3...and, so it goes.

One customer tells Local 10, "You never know what you might find. Some days you'll find really good things, other days not so much, and other days you'll find things you wouldn't expect. It's all part of the thrill of the hunt."

Learn more about Off the Truck Liquidators here.