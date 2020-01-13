Hialeah firefighters grow epic mustaches for men’s health
These firefighters are taking their facial hair to another level!
HIALEAH, Fla. – These mustaches are on fire!
Movember is an annual event involving the growing of mustaches during November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide.
Watch as a group of firefighters band together to show support for not only men’s health but also one of their brothers.
Shout out to Goodfellas Barber Shop for the cleanup!
Click here to learn more about the Movember movement.
