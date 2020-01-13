One of the biggest and luxurious properties in Broward County goes up for auction

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Dubbed "The Pancake House" because the owners are involved in IHOP, but it could be yours if you have stacks of cash.

The 7.5 acres, 11 bedroom/15 bathroom home in Southwest Ranches, is up for auction to the highest bidder.

The estate has a colonial feel to it and features a yoga room, a massive bar, bowling alley, and a movie theatre room.

"It's just a great opportunity for somebody who wasn't quite ready to pull the trigger that might now have an opportunity to get a deal. That's why anybody goes to an auction, to raise the paddle and say, 'I'm ready to buy, and I want to get it cheaper than anybody else,'" says real estate agent Mark Kaminsky.

Find out more about the auction here- https://www.conciergeauctions.com/