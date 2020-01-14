Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6300 N.W. Sixth St. (Flagami)

Listed at $1,420/month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 6300 N.W. Sixth St.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2475 N.W. 16th Street Road (Flagami)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 2475 N.W. 16th Street Road. It's listed for $1,449/month for its 1,050 square feet.

In the unit, you'll see a balcony, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

444 S.W. Fourth St. (Little Havana)

Located at 444 S.W. Fourth St., here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,450/month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers assigned parking. Pets are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

1780 N.W. 16th St. (Allapattah)

Listed at $1,450/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1780 N.W. 16th St.

The building boasts assigned parking. In the unit, you can expect air conditioning and a renovated kitchen. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

521 S.W. 11th St. (Little Havana)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 521 S.W. 11th St. It's also listed for $1,450/month for its 700 square feet.

Look for a ceiling fan and hardwood flooring in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

