Jonesing for seafood? Check out Miami's top 4 spots

Got a hankering for seafood?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage online reviews. Estimated daily customers at Miami-area restaurants rose to 56 per business in the winter of last year, 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Cvi.che 105

First on the list is CVI.CHE 105. Located at 105 N.E. Third Ave. downtown, the Peruvian spot, which offers seafood and more, is the most popular seafood spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 3,678 reviews on Yelp.

2. Truluck's

Next is Brickell's Truluck's, an outpost of the chain, situated at 777 Brickell Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 970 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Mignonette

Mignonette, located at 210 N.E. 18th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American and live/raw food spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 621 reviews.

4. Sapore Di Mare

Sapore Di Mare, an Italian spot that offers seafood and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 408 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3111 Grand Ave. to see for yourself.

