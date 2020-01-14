Little patients get dressed up for Halloween at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital
Babies and children in the NICU and PICU celebrate Halloween with the rest of us!
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It stinks being in the hospital.
Being a kid in the hospital on Halloween stinks even more.
But, nurses at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital in Fort Lauderdale gave some sick kiddos a Halloween to remember.
NICU babies were dressed in colorful Skittles costumes while the pediatric patients got to pick from various costumes and go trick-or-treating down the hospital’s halls.
Happy Halloween!
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.