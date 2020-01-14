80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

80ºF

Features

Little patients get dressed up for Halloween at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital

Babies and children in the NICU and PICU celebrate Halloween with the rest of us!

Dan Palma, Digital Photojournalist

Tags: Digi Short

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It stinks being in the hospital.

Being a kid in the hospital on Halloween stinks even more.

But, nurses at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital in Fort Lauderdale gave some sick kiddos a Halloween to remember.

NICU babies were dressed in colorful Skittles costumes while the pediatric patients got to pick from various costumes and go trick-or-treating down the hospital’s halls.

Happy Halloween!

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.