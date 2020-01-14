Little patients get dressed up for Halloween at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It stinks being in the hospital.

Being a kid in the hospital on Halloween stinks even more.

But, nurses at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital in Fort Lauderdale gave some sick kiddos a Halloween to remember.

NICU babies were dressed in colorful Skittles costumes while the pediatric patients got to pick from various costumes and go trick-or-treating down the hospital’s halls.

Happy Halloween!