Explore the freshest new businesses to launch in Miami

Looking to discover the freshest new spots in Miami? From the world's first graffiti museum to a skin spa, read on to see the newest businesses to land near you.

Museum Of Graffiti

Photo: Museum of Graffiti/Yelp

Museum Of Graffiti is an art gallery and museum that's located at 299 N.W. 25th St. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

"The Museum of Graffiti is the world's first museum exclusively dedicated to the evolution of the graffiti art form," according to the business's Facebook page.

The indoor gallery celebrates graffiti's 50-year history beginning in the '60s and '70s while the building's exterior features 11 murals by artists that include Ghost, Doves, Rambo and more, according to the museum's website.

Bape Store Miami

Photo: bape store miami/Yelp

Bape Store Miami is a men's clothing and women's clothing spot, offering accessories and more, that recently opened at 137 N.E. 39th St. in the Little Haiti.

Founded by Nigo in Ura-Harajuku, this Japanese clothing brand specializes in men's, women's and children's lifestyle and street wear, according to the business's website.

Look for t-shirts and statement jackets featuring both BAPE and XO's branding—part of a collaboration between the iconic brand, musician The Weeknd, and his XO record label.

Mercy For My Skin

Photo: mercy for my skin/Yelp

Now open at 285 N.W. 27th Ave., Suite 24 in Alameda - West Flagler is Mercy For My Skin, a skin care spot.

"At Mercy For My Skin, our spa is a hidden gem where you can come relax and be at peace. Whether you have acne or normal skin, we have all treatments," reads the business's Facebook page.

Facials range from basic to microdermabrasion to chemical peels. Other services include eyebrow design, nails and waxing.

