New hair salon, Ethi & Sheshe Suite Sublime, now open in Downtown

A new hair salon has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Ethi & Sheshe Suite Sublime, the fresh arrival is located at 1442 N.E. Miami Place, Suite 205, in Downtown.

According to its Facebook page, "Ethi & Sheshe Suite Sublime is a modern boutique salon in the heart of downtown Miami, which prides itself on providing excellent beauty services."

Behind the salon is the team of Ethian Hugo, whose credits include many red carpet looks, and colorist Sheila Denis, notes its website. If your tresses need attention, this spot offers haircuts, color and styling for men, women and kids. Other services include bridal, eyelash and makeup.

The new spot has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Barbara C. wrote, “I've been a client of Ethian for a couple of years now, and he always takes the absolute best care of me! He also cuts my boyfriend's long hair to maintain it at a healthy shoulder length, with light long layers to keep it functional, yet maintain a masculine look. Bottom line: He can do it all!”

And Lisette V. added, "This is the perfect glam team. Ethian is exceptional with his makeup techniques and Sheila is a hair expert. She takes great care of your hair."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ethi & Sheshe Suite Sublime is open from 9 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

