Miami's 4 favorite spots to find cheap Caribbean eats

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Caribbean restaurants around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Caja Caliente

Photo: lex m./Yelp

Topping the list is Caja Caliente. Located at 2634 N.E. Second Ave., the food truck and Cuban spot, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive Caribbean restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 345 reviews on Yelp.

The site has lots more information on Caja Caliente and its specialties.

"We are the home of the cuban taco!" it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "We are known for our lechon (our grandfathers special pork recipe). We also serve up a variety of cuban dishes with our little twist."

2. Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

Photo: renzo i./Yelp

Next up is Liberty City's Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge, situated at 650 N.W. 71st St. With 4.5 stars out of 201 reviews on Yelp, the Haitian and Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

We turned there for an overview of Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge.

"We have a beautiful garden with seating that we call Naomi's Garden, which is where my family lived in the '80s," the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile."

In the restaurant business for 18 years, this family owned spot specialities include "snapper (pawson grosel), legume (beef and vegetables), jerk chicken, mayi moulen (corn meal in coconut milk)."

3. House of Wings

Photo: Nichole M./Yelp

Overtown's House of Wings, located at 1039 N.W. Third Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap Caribbean spot, which offers chicken wings and seafood, 4.5 stars out of 201 reviews.

The site has lots more information about House of Wings.

"We began in Coconut Grove in 2003 and have since moved to Historic Overtown," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

As to what the business is known for, "We offer 60 different flavors of wings and delicious Caribbean seafood," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

4. Manger Creole

Photo: Yamile C./Yelp

Manger Creole, a Cajun/Creole and Haitian spot in Allapattah, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 77 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1051 N.W. 14th St., Suite 121 to see for yourself.

We turned there for an overview of Manger Creole.

The menu features fish, meat and vegetable dishes with a variety of sides. Fan favorites include the oxtail with dijon rice and fried plantains, conch stew and jerk chicken lunch special (it's served with black beans, rice, beet salad and green salad).

