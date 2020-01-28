Check out the 3 top spots in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Liberty City has to offer? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Haitian, Cajun and Creole eatery to a soul food joint

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Liberty City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

Photo: deige a./Yelp

Topping the list is Haitian and Cajun/Creole spot Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge, which offers seafood and more. Located at 650 N.W. 71st St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 201 reviews on Yelp.

One of its best-selling dishes is beef stewed with a mix of carrots, eggplant and chayote. The menu also features oxtail, jerk chicken and curry goat.

2. iKrave

Photo: libna f./Yelp

Next up is Southern, traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot iKrave, situated at 4799 N.W. Seventh Ave. With four stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Popular items include oxtail with grits, red velvet waffles with Southern-fried chicken and sides like mac and cheese and candied yams. Quench your thirst with this spot's watermelon drink and try some banana pudding for dessert.

3. Conch It Up Soul Food

Photo: Conch It Up Soul Food/Yelp

Conch It Up Soul Food, a spot to score seafood and soul food, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4507 N.W. 17th Ave., four stars out of 17 reviews.

The menu features a conch burger with fries, a fried snapper salad and a smothered pork chop dinner (it comes with mac and cheese and shrimp and crab salad). For dessert, try a slice of coconut cake or sweet potato pie.

