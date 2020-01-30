The 3 best spots to score sandwiches in Miami

Craving sandwiches?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich sources in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

February is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer feedback. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants grew to $1,727 per business in February of last year, second only to March with an average of $1,857, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Blue Collar

photo: donald t./yelp

First on the list is Blue Collar. Located at 6730 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 130, the breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the most popular sandwich spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,324 reviews on Yelp.

2. Doce Provisions

photo: stephanie f./yelp

Next is Little Havana's Doce Provisions, situated at 541 S.W. 12th Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 644 reviews on Yelp, the Cuban and breakfast and brunch spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Andiamo

Photo: Ana G./Yelp

Andiamo, located at 5600 Biscayne Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza, desserts and sandwiches four stars out of 862 reviews.

