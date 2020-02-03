The top 5 bars in Miami

Wondering where to find the best bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end bars in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

photo: kenny d./yelp

Topping the list is Michael's Genuine Food & Drink. Located at 130 N.E. 40th St. in the Little Haiti, the bar and New American spot is the most popular high-end bar in Miami, boasting four stars out of 1,688 reviews on Yelp.

James Beard chef and owner Michael Schwartz opened this restaurant in 2007 and since then it has "defined Genuine Hospitality, the special experience that results when delicious food and thoughtful service come together, designed by a team who cares about great product and making people happy," per the history section of its Yelp profile.

2. Amara At Paraiso

Next is Amara at Paraiso, situated at 3101 N.E. Seventh Ave. With four stars out of 372 reviews on Yelp, the bar and Latin American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

"Inspired by its idyllic bayside setting, Amara at Paraiso brings together bold Latin American flavors, coastal ingredients and South Florida's diversity of food culture to create the quintessential Miami waterfront restaurant—from environment to cuisine and vibe," it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. Novikov Miami

photo: anel e./yelp

Downtown Miami's Novikov Miami, located at 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy seafood market, bar and Chinese-Japanese spot four stars out of 243 reviews.

When it comes to specialties, "Novikov is known for its colorful seafood and vegetable market display, whereby guests are encouraged to handpick the best and freshest items from a globally-sourced, daily selection of seasonal ingredients." —that's courtesy of the business's Yelp page.

4. The Deck at Island Gardens

photo: maria z./yelp

The Deck at Island Gardens, a bar and Mediterranean spot that offers pizza and more in Watson Island, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 100 Yelp reviews. Head over to 888 MacArthur Cswy to see for yourself.

The business is well known as "a premier mega yacht destination and offers unique waterfront venues for weddings and events," according to the specialities section of the business's Yelp profile.

5. La Petite Maison

photo: bernel b./yelp

Finally, there's La Petite Maison, a Brickell favorite with four stars out of 173 reviews. Stop by 1300 Brickell Bay Drive to hit up the bar and French and Mediterranean spot next time you're in the mood to celebrate.

"La Petite Maison Miami continues the tradition of celebrating the simplicity of light French Mediterranean and Niçoise cuisine featuring exceptional pasta, seafood and meat dishes prepared with fresh Mediterranean produce such as artichokes, courgettes, olives and lemons," it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

