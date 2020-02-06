The 4 best fitness spots in Miami

In search of a new favorite fitness spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fitness spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for fitness.

1. Redbike Studios

Photo: RedBike Studios/Yelp

First on the list is RedBike Studios. Located at 1399 S.W. First Ave. in Brickell, the cycling class spot is the highest-rated fitness spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 138 reviews on Yelp.

2. CKO Kickboxing

Photo: Luis A./Yelp

Next is Brickell's CKO Kickboxing, situated at 151 S.W. Seventh St. With five stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp, the gym, boxing and kickboxing spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Bodytek Fitness

Photo: bodytek fitness/Yelp

Bodytek Fitness, located at 545 N.W. 28th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the boot camp, gym and personal training spot five stars out of 58 reviews.

5. Aim Higher Fit

Photo: aim higher fit/Yelp

Over in Coral Way, check out Aim Higher Fit, which has earned five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp. You can find the boot camp, interval training gym and yoga spot at 3850 Bird Road, Suite 106.

