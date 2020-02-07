Miami's top 4 gyms to visit now

Looking to check out the best gyms in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gyms in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for gyms.

1. CKO Kickboxing

Photo: cko kickboxing/Yelp

First on the list is CKO Kickboxing. Located at 151 S.W. Seventh St. in Brickell, the gym and boxing and kickboxing spot is the highest-rated gym in Miami, boasting five stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bodytek Fitness Wynwood

Photo: bodytek fitness Wynwood/Yelp

Next up is Bodytek Fitness Wynwood, situated at 545 N.W. 28th St. With five stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp, the gym and personal training spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Focused Movement Academy

Photo: analise c./Yelp

Little Haiti's Focused Movement Academy, located at 7269 N.E. Fourth Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the summer camp and gym five stars out of 14 reviews.

4. UHealth Fitness & Wellness Center

Photo: uhealth fitness & wellness center/Yelp

UHealth Fitness & Wellness Center, a personal training and yoga spot in Allapattah, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 27 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1120 N.W. 14th St., Floor 9, to see for yourself.

