Miami's 3 best spots to score affordable Middle Eastern fare

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Middle Eastern restaurants around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Original Daily Bread Marketplace

Photo: Yanessa E./Yelp

Topping the list is Original Daily Bread Marketplace. Located at 2400 S.W. 27th St. in Coral Way, the Middle Eastern spot is the highest-rated cheap Middle Eastern restaurant in Miami, boasting four stars out of 305 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Brandon L., who reviewed Original Daily Bread Marketplace on Jan. 24, wrote, "Amazing Mediterranean food! This place is definitely a hidden gem... Freshly made soups, salads, sandwiches and combination platters. Foods include shawarma, shish tawook, kafta kabob, kibbeh, falafel, hummus, grapeleaves and tabouli salad. Fast food that tastes really good!"

2. Oriental Bakery & Grocery Co

Photo: Jaime L./Yelp

Next is Coral Way's Oriental Bakery & Grocery Co, situated at 1760 S.W. Third Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, grocery store and Middle Eastern spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Oriental Bakery & Grocery Co.

"Compact market and cafe offering Middle Eastern groceries, deli items and hot meals plus baked treats," it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. The Middle East Best Food

Photo: Nury T./Yelp

Shenandoah's The Middle East Best Food, located at 1715 Coral Way, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly bakery and Middle Eastern spot four stars out of 76 reviews.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about history behind owner Ali Aziz's The Middle East Best Food. In the 1960s, he was working as the go-to pastry chef for catering events at Jerusalem's Intercontinental Hotel. By 1972, he moved to Miami to start his own bakery, notes the business's Yelp profile.

Curious to know more?

This spot specializes in "authentic homemade prepared foods and baked goods such as, hummus, pita bread, kibbeh, falafel, baba ghanouj gyro, spinach, halal meat and cheese pies," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "We also stock an array [of] Middle Eastern products, including, but not limited to, nuts, spices, olive oils, olives, frozen meats and dried fruits."

