Craving juices and smoothies? Here are Miami's top 4 options

1. Amazonica

First on the list is Amazonica. Located at 5030 N.E. Second Ave., Shop 401, in the Little Haiti, the Colombian spot, which offers shaved ice and juices and smoothies, is the highest-rated juice and smoothie spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp.

2. Salad Box

Next is downtown's Salad Box, situated at 125 S.E. Third Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score juices and smoothies, salads and soups has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Jar + Fork

Downtown's Jar + Fork, located at 270 E. Flagler St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the beer bar, which offers juices and smoothies, comfort food and more, 4.5 stars out of 281 reviews.

4. OOH RAW! Poke + Juice Bar

OOH RAW! Poke + Juice Bar, a spot to score poke, juices and smoothies and acai bowls, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 228 Yelp reviews. Head over to 50 N.W. 23rd St., Suite 108, to see for yourself.

