Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami with a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

102 S.E. Third Ave. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,804/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 102 S.E. Third Ave.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building includes garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

692 N.E. Second N.E. Second avenues (Downtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 692 N.E. Second N.E. Second avenues. It's also listed for $1,804/month.

The building offers garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

133 N.E. 36th St.

Here's a studio apartment at 133 N.E. 36th St. that's going for $1,815/month.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher and a balcony. The building has garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $99 deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

419 N.E. 19th St.

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 419 N.E. 19th St. It's listed for $1,825/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and an intercom. The apartment comes furnished and includes large windows and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

1760 N.W. Seventh St. (Little Havana)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 1760 N.W. Seventh St. It's also listed for $1,825/month.

Concierge service comes with the building. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

