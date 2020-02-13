Craving burgers? Here are Miami's top 3 options

Got a hankering for burgers?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger hot spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Miami-area shoppers tend to spend more in February at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants rose to $1,727 per business in February of last year, second only to March with an average of $1,857, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Kush

photo: steven b./yelp

First on the list is Kush. Located at 2003 N. Miami Ave., the beer bar and New American spot, which offers burgers and more, is the most popular burger spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,381 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lokal

photo: melissa z./yelp

Next is South-West Coconut Grove's Lokal, situated at 3190 Commodore Plaza. With four stars out of 1,136 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar and New American spot, serving burgers and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Arepa.bar

Arepa.bar, a Venezuelan spot that offers burgers and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 73 Yelp reviews. Head over to 169 N.W. 36th St. to see for yourself.

