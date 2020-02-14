The 4 best boxing spots in Miami

Searching for the best boxing options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top boxing spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for boxing.

Looking to check out the latest popular spots? Now's a good time, since consumer spending at health and beauty businesses tends to rise in February in the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer reviews. Daily spending at Miami-area health and beauty businesses last year rose by 20% in February over the month before.

1. CKO Kickboxing Miami

First on the list is CKO Kickboxing Miami. Located at 151 S.W. Seventh St. in Brickell, the gym, boxing and kickboxing spot is the highest-rated boxing spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fitbox Method

Photo: Fitbox Method/Yelp

Next is Fitbox Method, situated at 1756 N. Bayshore Drive, Suite 119. With 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, the circuit training gym, interval training gym and boxing spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. SolBox Fitness Club

Photo: Sol Box Fitness Club/Yelp

The Little Haiti's SolBox Fitness Club, located at 7101 N. Miami Ave., Suite 107, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the boxing and personal training spot five stars out of 23 reviews.

4. TITLE Boxing Club

Photo: title boxing club/Yelp

Finally, there's a location of the chain TITLE Boxing Club, a Brickell favorite with 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews. Stop by 829 S.W. First Ave., Suite 130 to hit up the gym and boxing and personal training spot next time the urge strikes.

