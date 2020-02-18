4 top spots for beer, wine and spirits in Miami

Shopping for beer, wine and spirits?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer, wine and spirits hot spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for beer, wine and spirits.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer feedback. Estimated daily customers at Miami-area food and beverage shops rose to 30 per business in the winter of last year, 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. The Spillover

First on the list is The Spillover. Located at 2911 Grand Ave., Suite 400 D, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers seafood and beer, wine and spirits, is the highest-rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 764 reviews on Yelp.

2. Wynwood Brewing Company

Next is Wynwood Brewing Company, situated at 565 N.W. 24th St. With four stars out of 304 reviews on Yelp, the brewery and venues and event space, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Wine By the Bay

Wine By the Bay, a spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more in the Little Haiti, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 63 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6942 N.E. Fourth Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Boxelder Craft Beer Market

Check out Boxelder Craft Beer Market, which has earned four stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp. You can find the beer bar and brewery, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, at 2817 N.W. Second Ave.

