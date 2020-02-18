Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $3,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3401 N.E. First Ave.

Listed at $3,450/month, this 1,210-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 3401 N.E. First Ave.

The condo has hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

888 Brickell Key Drive (Brickell)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo located at 888 Brickell Key Drive. It's also listed for $3,450/month for its 1,280 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym, secured entry and garage parking. In the condo, you can expect a walk-in closet. This property is dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.

50 Biscayne Blvd. (Downtown)

Here's a 1,357-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 50 Biscayne Blvd. that's going for $3,450/month.

The apartment comes with a balcony. The building has concierge service and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

951 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Located at 951 Brickell Ave., here's a 1,113-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,475/month.

The apartment comes furnished and features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and a resident lounge. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1010 S.W. Second Ave. (Brickell)

Listed at $3,495/month, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1010 S.W. Second Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and a gym. The unit also comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

