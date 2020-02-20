Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of up to $2,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2500 Biscayne Blvd.

First, listed at $2,814/month, this 1,060-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2500 Biscayne Blvd.

The apartment offers a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $500 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

240 N. W. 24th St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 240 N. W. 24th St. It's listed for $2,816/month for its 1,073 square feet.

The apartment comes with a balcony, carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

999 S.W. First Ave. (Brickell)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 999 S.W. First Ave. It's listed for $2,850/month.

The building boasts a gym. The unit also includes stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a balcony. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

500 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Located at 500 Brickell Ave., here's a 1,124-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,850/month.

In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet and a balcony. Building amenities include garage parking, an elevator and a gym. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot allow cats and dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

801 S. Miami Ave. (Brickell)

Listed at $2,850/month, this 946-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 801 S. Miami Ave.

The building has garage parking and a gym. In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

