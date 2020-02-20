Here are Miami's top 3 New American spots

In search of a new favorite New American spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

February is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants grew to $1,727 per business in February of last year, second only to March with an average of $1,857, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita

First on the list is Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita. Located at 1000 S. Miami Ave. in Brickell, the cocktail bar, tapas bar and New American spot is the most popular New American restaurant in Miami, boasting four stars out of 1,068 reviews on Yelp.

2. Kush

Next is Kush, situated at 2003 N. Miami Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 2,386 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar and New American spot, serving burgers and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. B Bistro + Bakery

B Bistro + Bakery, a bakery and breakfast and brunch and New American spot in Brickell, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 587 Yelp reviews. Head over to 600 Brickell Ave., Suite 175 to see for yourself.

