Here are Miami's top 4 Venezuelan spots

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Venezuelan fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Venezuelan spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

February is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of marketing software and local advertising ideas for small businesses. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants rose to $1,727 per business in February of last year, second only to March with an average of $1,857, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Edukos Beer House

First on the list is Edukos Beer House. Located at 1701 W. Flagler St., Suite 101 in Little Havana, the beer bar, Venezuelan and New American spot is the highest-rated Venezuelan restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 179 reviews on Yelp.

2. Doggi's Arepa Bar

Next is Doggi's Arepa Bar, situated at 7281 Biscayne Blvd. With four stars out of 467 reviews on Yelp, the Venezuelan spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Arepa.bar

Arepa.bar, located at 169 N.W. 36th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Venezuelan spot, which offers burgers and more, 4.5 stars out of 75 reviews.

4. Hereford Grill

Hereford Grill, a steakhouse and Venezuelan spot in Flagami, is another go-to, with four stars out of 96 Yelp reviews. Head over to 782 N.W. 42nd Ave., Suite 5 to see for yourself.

