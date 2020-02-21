New Brickell lounge, Moxie's Grill & Bar, opens its doors

A new lounge, cocktail bar and New American spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Brickell, called Moxie's Grill & Bar, is located at 900 S. Miami Ave., Unit 161.

Yelpers rave about Moxie's Grill & Bar's cool ambience, intriguing artwork and new twist on American comfort fare. Serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, this spot's menu features items like chipotle mango chicken, huevos rancheros, a salmon and avocado bagel and a veggie burger. A full-service bar offers craft beers and cocktails.

The new lounge has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Laura G. who reviewed the new spot on Feb. 10, shared “If this isn't a win for Brickell, I don't know what is! I was there for brunch the second day it was open, and I will be back. Great brunch cocktails as well as bottomless mimosas. I recommend the paloma.”

And Derick D. wrote, "Moxie's is delivering an inspired menu consisting of mostly American cuisine with a twist. The poutine, sushi cones and toffee pudding were our favorite bites. Everything had great flavor."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Moxie's Grill & Bar is open from 11 a.m.–1 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Wednesday-Saturday.

