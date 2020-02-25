Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Miami with a budget of up to $2,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1150 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Listed for $2,310/month, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo located at 1150 N.W. 11th St.

The building features assigned parking. You can also expect to find quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the condo. Animals are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

1444 N.W. 14th Ave. (Allapattah)

Here's a 1,116-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 1444 N.W. 14th Ave. that's going for $2,325/month.

The residence has central heating and a balcony. The building offers a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

252 N.W. 25th St.

Located at 252 N.W. 25th St., here's a 742-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,338/month.

The building boasts a resident lounge, secured entry and a roof deck. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

3201 N.E. First Ave.

Finally, and also listed at $2,338/month, this 813-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 3201 N.E. First Ave.

Expect to see a balcony in the residence. The property is cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

