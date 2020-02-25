The 4 best steakhouses in Miami

Looking to try the best steakhouses in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top steakhouses in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Shoppers in the Miami area historically spend more in February at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of software and email marketing services for small businesses. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants grew to $1,727 per business in February of last year, second only to March with an average of $1,857, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Truluck's

Topping the list is a location of the Truluck's chain. Located at 777 Brickell Ave. in Brickell, the steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated steakhouse in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 976 reviews on Yelp.

2. Prohibition Restaurant And Speakeasy

photo: prohibition restaurant and speakeasy/yelp

Next is Prohibition Restaurant and Speakeasy, situated at 3404 N. Miami Ave. With four stars out of 896 reviews on Yelp, the lounge and steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. The Capital Grille

Photo: The Capital Grille/Yelp

Brickell's The Capital Grille, a member of the chain located at 444 Brickell Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse and wine bar, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 656 reviews.

4. PM Fish & Steak House

photo: mauricio b./yelp

PM Fish & Steak House, a steakhouse and Argentine spot that offers seafood and more in Brickell, is another go-to, with four stars out of 421 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1453 S. Miami Ave. to see for yourself.

