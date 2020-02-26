Miami's top 4 cafes to visit now

Looking to try the best cafes in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

March is the top month of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer relationships. Daily transactions at Miami-area food and beverage shops grew to 7,875 for the metro area in March of last year, 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Zak The Baker

Photo: Batool H./Yelp

First on the list is Zak The Baker. Located at 295 N.W. 26th St., the bakery, cafe and kosher spot is the highest-rated cafe in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 695 reviews on Yelp.

2. Cream Parlor

Photo: Michael S/Yelp

Next is Cream Parlor, situated at 8224 Biscayne Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 403 reviews on Yelp, the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, serving ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Limited Edition Caffé & Vino Buono

Photo: Sandra Y./Yelp

Limited Edition Caffé & Vino Buono, located at 7580 N.E. Fourth Court, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe, which offers coffee, tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews.

4. Ten Fruits

Ten Fruits, a cafe that offers bowls, juices, smoothies, coffee and tea located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 252 Yelp reviews. Head over to 143 N.E. Third Ave. to see for yourself.

