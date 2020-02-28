Here are Miami's top 4 cosmetics and beauty supply spots

Shopping for cosmetics and beauty supply items?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cosmetics and beauty supply spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for cosmetics and beauty supply.

March is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at health and beauty businesses across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business software for online reviews management. Daily spending at Miami-area health and beauty businesses rose to $284,423 for the metro area in March of last year, second only to May with an average of $296,690, and 11% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Coconut Grove Pharmacy

photo: marie j./yelp

First on the list is Coconut Grove Pharmacy. Located at 3001 S.W. 27th Ave., the drugstore cosmetics and beauty supply spot is the highest-rated cosmetics and beauty supply spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp.

2. Osme Perfumery

photo: mikhail novosselov n./yelp

Next up is Osme Perfumery, situated at 50 N.W. 24th St., Suite 111. With five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, the perfume and cosmetics and beauty supply spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Hairwise

Hairwise, a hair loss center, cosmetics and beauty supply spot located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 245 S.E. First St., Suite 201 to see for yourself.

4. Olsuss Skin Boutique

Photo: Steffanie J./Yelp

And then there's Olsuss Skin Boutique, a local favorite with five stars out of 12 reviews. Stop by 215 N.W. 36th St. to hit up the makeup artist, skin care and cosmetics and beauty supply spot next time you're in the mood.

